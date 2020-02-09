Home

Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 691-6768
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:30 PM
Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord - Sacred Heart Parish
509 Oswald St.
Toledo, OH
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord - Sacred Heart Parish
509 Oswald St.
Toledo, OH
Annamarie (Paternite) Eischen


1931 - 2020
Annamarie (Paternite) Eischen Obituary
Annamarie (Paternite) Eischen

Annamarie (Paternite) Eischen, 88, of Moline, passed away on February 6, 2020. She was born on August 31, 1931, to James and Edna (Schobel) Paternite in Toledo, OH. She was a lifelong member of Epiphany of The Lord - Sacred Heart Parish and was also a member of the Altar Rosary Society, Cardinal Stritch Bretta Club, and The Orchid Society. She enjoyed canning and freezing produce from her garden, crossword puzzles, word searches and reading, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving spouse of 66 years, Melvin; children, Lynn (Lloyd) Smith, Audrey Mohr, Marian (Edward) Bergner, Elaine (David) Jaksetic, Gregory (Diane) Eischen, Gary Eischen, and Loraine (Michael) Pietrzak; numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great grandchildren, step-great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Daniel Mohr.

Family and friends will be received from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768) 3500 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH, with a Rosary Service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue at Epiphany of The Lord - Sacred Heart Parish, 509 Oswald St., Toledo, OH, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the start of Mass at 11:00 a.m. A burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Annamarie's name to Epiphany of The Lord - Sacred Heart Parish or Hospice of Northwest OH. Online condolences may be left at

Hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
