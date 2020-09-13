Anne (Annette) Black Johnson
02/19/1929 - 09/07/2020
Anne (Annette) Black Johnson, age 91, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020.
Anne was born to Helen and James Black in Toledo, Ohio. Following graduation from the University of Toledo with a Bachelor's Degree in English, she moved to Elgin, Illinois to rear her family and became active in several charitable organizations. A later move to the Galena, Illinois area helped Anne find a second career as the assistant to the sales manager for the Real Estate at the Eagle Ridge Inn and Resort Community.
Anne was a member of Delta Delta Delta National Sorority, the Up River Book Club, and was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Maumee. She was an avid bridge player and belonged to several bridge clubs. Gardening was another one of her interests.
Anne is survived by sons, Alex (Claudia) of Maumee, and Eric (Dianne) of Blanchardville, Wisconsin; grandsons, Drew (Alexis) and Brent (Alison); great-grandchildren, Gavin, Guinevere, and Ayla. Also surviving are nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ted; and brothers, Bill and Ted Black.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial to the St. Paul's Endowment Fund of to the Salvation Army would be appreciated. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com