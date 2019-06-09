Anne Cole



Anne Gilliland Cole, 82, of Dade City, Florida passed away peacefully April 21, 2019, with her eldest son, Alan Gilliland, by her side. She was born June 18, 1936 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a graduate of BGSU and U of Toledo with degrees in education. For over 30 years she was an early childhood educator, retiring from Toledo Schools. She remained active with her sorority, Alpha Xi Delta, with Episcopal Church Women, All Saints' Episcopal Church in Toledo, Ohio, also in the Episcopal Diocese of Northern Ohio. She attended Saint Mary's Episcopal Church in Dade City, Florida.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Louise Tombaugh, husbands, Larry D. Gilliland, Walter Cole, son, Paul Gilliland and brother George Tombaugh. She is survived by son, Alan, brother, Noble (Mary) Tombaugh and nieces and nephews.



A gathering will be Monday, June 17, 2019 from 3-7pm at Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Ohio. A graveside service at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, Ohio will be June 18, 2019 at 11am. Memorial contributions may be made to United Thank Offering. Online condolences to



Published in The Blade from June 9 to June 10, 2019