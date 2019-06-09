Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Toledo Memorial Park
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Cole


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anne Cole Obituary
Anne Cole

Anne Gilliland Cole, 82, of Dade City, Florida passed away peacefully April 21, 2019, with her eldest son, Alan Gilliland, by her side. She was born June 18, 1936 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a graduate of BGSU and U of Toledo with degrees in education. For over 30 years she was an early childhood educator, retiring from Toledo Schools. She remained active with her sorority, Alpha Xi Delta, with Episcopal Church Women, All Saints' Episcopal Church in Toledo, Ohio, also in the Episcopal Diocese of Northern Ohio. She attended Saint Mary's Episcopal Church in Dade City, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Louise Tombaugh, husbands, Larry D. Gilliland, Walter Cole, son, Paul Gilliland and brother George Tombaugh. She is survived by son, Alan, brother, Noble (Mary) Tombaugh and nieces and nephews.

A gathering will be Monday, June 17, 2019 from 3-7pm at Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Ohio. A graveside service at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, Ohio will be June 18, 2019 at 11am. Memorial contributions may be made to United Thank Offering. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from June 9 to June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now