Anne E. Riley



Anne E. Riley, age 76, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at her home, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Anne was born in Napoleon, Ohio in 1942 to the late Donald and Henrietta (Kluth) Young. In June of 1964, she married Bruce A. Riley, and he survives.



Anne worked as a secretary for First Christian Church and at Chief Supermarket for 21 years. She is a past member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School and was very active in other aspects of the church. Most currently, she is a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Napoleon. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards – especially Bridge, golf, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, antiquing, and attending all of her grandchildren's events.



Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bruce; children, Heather (Ike) Bostelman, Phillip (Kristin) Riley, and Bradley Riley; grandchildren, Nicole, Ben, Maura, Gwynne, Dane, Beck, and Zoe; sisters, Ida (Wilbert) Bostelman and Mary Fowler; brother, Tony (Mary) Young; and many nieces and nephews. Anne is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lewis Young; sister, Rosalyn (Jr.) Gerken; and brother-in-law, Grady Fowler.



Funeral services for Anne will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1075 Glenwood Ave., Napoleon, Ohio, at 11:00 AM, with Pastors Peter Marcis and Logan Scheiwe, officiating. Interment will be in Wauseon Union Cemetery at 2:00 PM, also on Thursday. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM, and again on Thursday, at the church, from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Those planning a memorial contribution are asked to consider the St. Paul Lutheran Church Youth Center. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.GrisierFH.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored with Anne's care and arrangements.



www.grisierfh.com



Published in The Blade on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary