Anne Gaines
Anne Gaines

Anne Gaines (nee Wolinsky), 93, born in Cleveland, lived most of her adult life in Toledo, died in Cincinnati, Tuesday morning, November 3, 2020, where she lived with her husband, Philip Gaines for the last 18 months.

Anne began her college studies at 40 years old, earning a Bachelors and Masters degrees, and a Certificate in Special Education at the University of Toledo. For 40 years she taught and championed special education, including development of cultural enrichment and life skills programs at Nathan Hale Elementary School. In 1988, Anne was awarded the Ohio Special Education Teacher of the Year. She was revered by her colleagues and students. In the 1980s Anne was instrumental in resettling Jews from the former Soviet Union in the Toledo community. As an active member of Shomer Emunim, in Toledo, she developed Tot Shabbat experiential programs for preschool children and as a retiree, served as an elementary school tutor. Anne pursued adult education throughout her life in professional studies and as a lifelong student of American history and literature including membership in 2 Book Clubs. She generously shared her joy, compassion, and values with her family and friends.

In addition to her husband, Anne is survived by her children, Rita Menitoff (Rabbi Paul Menitoff), Ronald Gaines (Lynne Gaines), Renee Loftspring (Gene Loftspring). Her son, Robert Gaines predeceased her. She has 9 grandchildren, Daniel and Aaron Menitoff; Jonathan and Andrew Gaines; Molly, Hannah and Noah Loftspring; Brittany Gaines and Jessica Wenzlick. Anne has 6 greatgrandchildren, Samuel and Gus Menitoff, Benjamin Gaines, Clara Gaines, Melanie and Brooke Wenzlick.


Published in The Blade from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
