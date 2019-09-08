|
Anne Mary (O'Brien) Ahern
Anne Mary (O'Brien) Ahern, age 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019, at her home. The only girl born to Cornelius and Kathryn (Croke) Obrien, Anne was raised with her six brothers in Chicopee, MA. Active as a class officer, student government rep, and editor of the yearbook, she graduated from Chicopee High School in 1953 before attending Regis College, in Weston, MA. Anne received a B.A. degree in 1957 and joined the Chicopee School District. While working as a guidance counselor, she met and married Dr. John (Jack) Ahern. They moved to Ohio when he became a professor at the University of Toledo. Anne joined the Lake Local School District where she taught third graders for the next ten years. In 1980 she was selected as a gifted and talented coordinator and participated in the gifted program, PACE, for K-12 students. In 1990 she became the principal of Walbridge and Millbury Schools. She was recognized as a Jennings Scholar and received the L.E.A. award as an Outstanding Administrator. She retired in 2000. Anne was active in All Saints Catholic Church and the former Sts. Cyril and Methodius Church and served as a Reader and was a member of the Parish Council. She was also a member of the Perrysburg League of Woman Voters and Belmont Country Club. She served on the Board of Trustees of the Rossford Library and Altar School. She was an ardent Democrat and proud of her Irish roots.
Surviving Anne is her loving husband, Jack; beloved sons, Mark (Kara Pastorek) and Matt; grandchildren, Violet, Calvin, Chloe, Elias, Claire Anne and Isaiah. Also surviving are nieces and nephews.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents; infant grandson, William John (son of Mark); and six brothers.
Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 11 AM until the time of services at 2:00 PM. in the funeral home. Interment will be private at Ft. Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg. Contributions in Anne's memory may be directed to Lake Local Schools, the Democratic Party or the League of Women Voters. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit:
Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019