Anne O'Neill Rutter
Anne O'Neill Rutter of Perrysburg, Ohio went home to be with her savior on August 4,2019 at Hospice of NW Ohio surrounded by her loving family. Anne was born in Toledo, Ohio to Raymond and Honora (Lyons) O'Neill. She worked at ProMedica for over 30 years, practicing as a doctor of Audiology. Anne was an active and faithful member of her church, Bethel Assembly of God.
Anne was a devoted and caring wife, and a proud and loving aunt to her nieces and nephews. She made a significant impact in all of their lives. She was an incredible daughter, amazing sister, and inspiring friend to many. Her light and love impacted every person she met. Her love for Jesus and family was her priority, she will be missed tremendously.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents; her father and mother-in-Law, Thomas and Phyllis Rutter; brother-in-law, Kevin Nester; grandparents and many aunts and uncles. Anne is survived by her husband, Jeff Rutter; sisters, Joan (John) McHugh, Molly (Phillip) Quinlan, Kerry (Alfred) Hartkopf; aunt, Sheila Griesinger; nieces and nephews, Bethany (Jon) Wittes, Nicole (Mike) Stover, Phillip Quinlan Jr., Sean (Mallory) Nester, Megan (Scott) Williams, Bryan Nester, Alie, Wilhelm and Eric Hartkopf; stepchildren, Noelle, Andrew and Matthew (Kaitlyn). She is also survived by many great nieces and
nephews, cousins, and countless friends who were touched by Anne's unconditional love.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, August 17th at Bethel Assembly of God, 665 W. Indiana Avenue, Perrysburg, Ohio where family will receive guests beginning at 9 a.m. with a service following at 10 a.m.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of NW Ohio for their compassionate care. Memorial contributions can be made to Bethel Assembly of God. Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please leave a condolence message at CoyleFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15, 2019