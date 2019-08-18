|
Anne Walker Creech
It is with heavy hearts that we pass on the news that Anne Walker Creech passed away August 15th, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.
It was her wish to say goodbye in her own words, which she wrote on August 10th, 2019.
When looking to keep a journal, I wanted to tell the spiritual side of my journey, to express my feelings for my family and friends so they know what they have meant in my life. This is how I want to say goodbye; just a simple goodbye to let people know how blessed I felt having them in my life.
Dear Family and Friends,
Family means everything in the world to me. The greatest joy has been being a mom, one of the most cherished treasures of my life. My children entrusted me to love them and God gave me the gift of love. My job was to raise them and give them the basic foundations of life...to grow up to be kind, honest, loving and giving.
To Todd, Amy, Ryan, Danny; their spouses Heather, Todd, Kelly, and Amanda; and my grandchildren Hannah, Lucy, Emma, Amelia, Tanner, Zakary, Macy, Ty, Molly, Caden, Cody and Hudson: I want to thank you all for making my life joyful every day. I feel like I was given the most wonderful life because of you. Please know how deeply you were loved. Even though we are in different places, we will be one heart. In my final moments, you kids were phenomenal and made everything easier, and I truly felt the depths of love we have for each other because you went every extra mile to see I was comfortable and at peace. Thank you.
To my friends with whom I've had beautiful relationships: reaching out with such openness, again God gave me the best of friends and I couldn't love you more. We've shared so many beautiful memories together. I have friends from my early years who I treasure with everything I have, and friends I've met along the way. It's hard to find words for my friends, old and new. Some friends are extended family and you know who you are. We have made special memories together over many years. You all have an extremely special place in my heart. I want to thank you for your care, attention and generosity of time. Thank you for making my life beautiful, I will miss you all.
I love you,
Mom, Oma, Anne
Please join us to celebrate Anne's life at her memorial service/reception at the Toledo Botanical Gardens on Saturday, August 31st at 2:00 pm.
Please enter and park at 5434 W. Bancroft St., Toledo, Ohio 43615. The service will be semi-casual. Please dress comfortably in bright colors for Anne.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Victory Center (thevictorycenter.org). They provide support to cancer patients, survivors and
those closest to them.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019