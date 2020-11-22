Annette Dreier



Annette K. Dreier, age 61, of Minneapolis, MN, died on Friday, October 16, 2020, from complications of systemic lupus. Annette was born in Oregon, Ohio, on January 3, 1959, the same day that Alaska became the 49th state. Annette grew up in Curtice, OH, graduated from Clay High School in 1977, and earned a bachelor's degree in human ecology from College of the Atlantic, Bar Harbor, ME.



She lived in Maine for several years and eventually settled in Minneapolis where she met her spouse Carrie Magnuson. After over 20 years together, on August 1, 2013, the day same-sex marriage became legal in Minnesota, during a large celebration at Minneapolis City Hall, Annette and Carrie were married by Mayor R.T. Rybak. Annette was a 26-year employee of the Wedge Community Co-op in Minneapolis, first in the deli and then in the accounting department. Annette was an avid bird watcher, and nearby Lakewood Cemetery was one of her favorite birding spots.



She was preceded in death by parents, Alden and Lillian Dreier; brother, Norm (Freddie) and his wife, Janice. She is survived by spouse, Carrie Magnuson and family; along with sisters, Gina (Sam) Reynolds, Martha (Russ Strausbaugh), Terri (Jim) Ballantyne, Mary Sue Ostafi, Joan (Bill) Romstadt; brother, Tom (Gemma) and numerous nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Annette's life will be held next spring at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis, where she will reside with her avian friends.





