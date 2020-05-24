Annette Gillman
Annette Zawodni Gillman passed peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Toledo, Ohio to Angeline (Russett) and Leo Zawodni, Sr. She attended St. Anne's Catholic School and Macomber/Whitney High School, graduating in 1953. After graduation she was employed by Ohio Bell.
Annette met the love of her life, George Gillman, and they were married three weeks later on September 17th 1956 in Angola, Indiana. From this bond, George and Annette had three daughters, Chris, Sue and Michele. George preceded her in death on November 11, 1992.
Annette was active for many years in the Twins Club, Millbury Firemaids, bowling and over 50 years in her Bunco club. She loved to play euchre and enjoyed traveling. She was a regular at McDonalds for morning coffee. Annette enjoyed cake decorating and made many cakes for special occasions. She was known as "Mrs. G" as a Lake Local Schools bus driver and "Grandma G" while attending all her grandchildren's sports and school events.
She will be dearly missed by her three daughters, Chris (Roger) Hummel, Sue (Dave) Adams and Michele (Doug) Avery. She was Nana to Jessica Anstead, Veronica (Neal) McMonigle, Wesley Hummel, Desirae (Kent) McCloskey, Harlee Hummel, Bailee (Kevin) Alexander and Grant Adams. She was great grandmother to Morgan Contreras, Wyatt Adley and Everett Anstead, Logan, Evelyn and Baby McCloskey, Claire and Lillian McMonigle and great-great grandmother to Blake DeSelms. Annette was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; and her brother and sister-in-law, Leo & Carol Zawodni.
Annette's family wants to thank Promedica Hospice and special friend Tammy Diebert for the help we received in caring for our mom at home.
In lieu of flowers and in the spirit of generosity, please perform a random act of kindness or pay it forward in Annette's memory.
Due to current circumstances, there will be no visitation. A private ceremony will be held for immediate family at a later date with interment at the Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury, Ohio. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.