Annette Lynn "Nettie" Dziedzic
1957 - 2020
Annette Lynn Dziedzic "Nettie"

Annette L. Dziedzic, 63, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Thursday, November 19, 2020 surrounded by her family. Annette was born in Toledo, Ohio to Leo and Ruth (Klevorn) Schiel on June 13, 1957. She worked many years as a manicurist with Definitions of Design. Annette was an avid traveler and made frequent trips to Atlanta and Savannah Georgia; Chicago, during the holiday season; and weekends with her sisters in northern Michigan. Annette played dartball for many years and was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. She treasured the time spent with her family and was proud of her German and Polish heritage.

Annette is survived by her husband of 40 years, Michael; son, Joseph Dziedzic; sisters, Nancy (Bob) Day, Darlene Domanski, Julie (Herb) Parman, and Gina (Eric) Ritzman; along with many nieces, nephews, loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Lenny Domanski; and niece, Sarah Domanski.

Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1:45 pm at St. Ignatius Cemetery, 212 North Stadium Road, Oregon. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Graveside service
01:45 PM
St. Ignatius Cemetery
