Annette M. Scott



Annette M. Scott, 69, of Toledo, OH, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Promedica Ebeid Hospice Inpatient Unit, Sylvania. She was born in Toledo, April 26, 1949 to parents Charles and Lillian (Gramling) Toolooze. Annette is survived by her loving husband of more than 53 years, Albert F. Scott; and sister Susan Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Nancy Jaeger.



Annette's family would like to thank the staffs at The Toledo Hospital M.I.C.U and Ebeid Hospice for their loving care and support during this difficult time.



Family and friends are invited to gather at the Sylvania Moose Lodge, Wednesday, March 27th from 11 – 2 PM. Annette will be laid to rest at Toledo Memorial Park at a later date.



Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, tributes to the Ebeid Hospice Residence.



Professional services were provided by the Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania. Online condolences to



www.reebfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019