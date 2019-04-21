Annette M. Trautman



Annette M. Trautman, 94 of Elmore, OH died Friday, April 19, 2019 at Otterbein Pemberville in Pemberville, OH under hospice care. She was born October 23, 1924 to Rudolf and Edith (Fleckner) Willett, delivered at home by her uncle Dr. Gaillard Willett. She graduated from Harris- Elmore High School in 1942 and Toledo Hospital School of Nursing in 1945. On November 15, 1946 she married Loren Hathaway Trautman who preceded her in death April 9, 2015. Annette received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toledo in 1979.



In 1955, she participated in the first Ottawa County Red Cross Blood Drive held at Camp Perry. Annette continued to volunteer for the Red Cross Blood Program for the next 66 years. In 1962, she opened a knit shop (Ball O'Yarn) which she ran for 10 years. In the 1980's, she studied the history of glass, taught by Ova Haisenburtal of Washington DC. This led to an interest in collecting American made glass, which she did for many years.



In the 1990's Annette attended the William Holland Lapidary School of Arts to learn the art of silversmithing, participating in this for 10 years. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Elmore. She was also a member of the former Elmore Literary Club and the Elmore Study Club. The family enjoyed travel in the U.S. in their Airstream travel trailer. In later years, Loren and Annette spent time in foreign travel and winters in Florida.



She is survived by her son, Douglas Trautman of Elmore, OH and Jackson, GA; cousin Jeannene Shemeth of Ashley, OH; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son David Trautman and sister Carolyn Tohber.



Services will be under the direction of the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore- Genoa Chapel and will begin at 11am Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 448 Rice St., Elmore, OH 43416 with the Rev. Margaret Mills officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday morning at the church beginning at 10am until the time of service. Following the service, family and friends are invited to gather for a time of fellowship in the Church basement for a meal. Following the meal, burial will occur in the Harris- Elmore Union Cemetery. Those wishing to make a contribution are asked to consider St. John's United Church of Christ or the American Red Cross. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019