Annette Ogg Baker
On Angels wings Annette Baker joined Jesus in heaven Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Annette was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Gilbert Stewart Ogg, Sr., and Minnie Goldstein Ogg. Her focus was on her Faith, Church, Family, Friends (she never met a stranger) and loving husband of thirty-eight years Thomas P. Baker.
Annette came to her Faith at Peachtree Christian Church (Atlanta) and continued this journey with McCord Road Christian Church (Sylvania) for the past 51 years, including many wonderful years as a Sunday Pre-School teacher. A gentle Shepard for Jesus, her heart was filled with kindness and compassion.
Annette graduated from Henry W. Grady High School (Atlanta) as a National Honor Society Member, Girl's State Representative and member of The Southerner (school newspaper) and The Orator (school yearbook).
Along the way she worked for Southern Bell and The Toledo Museum of Art. In addition, Annette enjoyed traveling and weekends at her 'lake front home' in Angola, which provided her the opportunity 'to teach Tom how to fish'.
Annette is survived by husband, Thomas P. Baker; children, Lisa (Bob) Carter and Kent Bevel; step-children, Mark (Kim) Baker, Sr., Nancy (Ron) Hazlett; grandchildren, Lindsey Karger and TJ Couture, Adam and Grant Bevel, Mark Baker, Jr., Jesse (Emily) Baker and Gregory (Kai Sze) Baker; great-grandchildren, Ava Karger, Jaden Baker, Barbara Jean Baker and Emma Chau Baker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert Stewart Ogg, Sr., and Minnie Goldstein Ogg; brother, Gilbert Stewart Ogg, Jr., and sister-in-law, Sharon Beitel.
Visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019 at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH (419-841-2422) from 2 p.m.-8 p.m., with the service to follow Saturday, August 10, 2019 at McCord Road Christian Church, 4765 N. McCord Rd, Sylvania, OH, at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
We thank all of the very kind and loving friends and neighbors, McCord Road Christian Church, Toledo Hospital and the amazing and compassionate staff of Ebeid Hospice Residence.
Gifts in memoriam may be made to McCord Road Christian Church or Ebeid Hospice Residence.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019