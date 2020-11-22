Annette Rosalie Shufelt



1972 - 2020



Annette Rosalie Shufelt died on Monday at St. Luke's hospital with her son, daughter and sister holding her hand. Annette was born on July 18, 1972 to the late Charles and Kathleen (Steffen) Shufelt. She grew up in Toledo. She attended Westwood Elementary and Whitmer High School.



Annette was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Shufelt. She leaves behind her grandma, Dorothy (Alex) Krejci; siblings, Terrance (Belinda) Shufelt, Clifford Humberger, Heather (Humberger) Brian Skomer; children, Tiffany Williams and Devin Shufelt; nephews, Justin and Colton Shufelt, Blake Doom and Isaiah Skomer; grandchildren, Fischer, Asa, Ashton, Devin Jr.; unborn baby girl and many uncles, aunts and cousins. We will always remember her quick wit and that she would never forget to call you at midnight on your birthday. She used her artistic ability to make beautiful cakes and delicious food. She loved her crossword puzzles, color art and was a huge MI fan (Go Blue). Her favorite song was Paul Revere from the Beastie Boys and she could rap it word for word. You are already missed - "Night night, don't let the bed bugs bite".



No funeral is planned, a "celebration of life" will be held in the spring 2021. There will be a notice in The Blade at that time.





