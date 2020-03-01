|
Annette Tokles Pursel
Annette (Tokles) Pursel, age 69, of Toledo, OH, passed away at her home on February 27, 2020. She was born to Eustace and Patricia Tokles (Urban) on August 31, 1950, in Toledo, OH. She attended East Side Central and graduated from Waite High School.
Annette attended The Ohio State University where she was a Kappa Delta Sister. During the summers she worked as a bookkeeper at the family business, Tokles Restaurant Equipment with her father Eustace, Uncle Alexander and cousin Nicholas on Monroe Street in Toledo, OH. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy in 1972 and then went to work as an accountant at Grogan Chrylser; followed by Center Supermarkets and later at Freightway Corporation.
After the death of her YaYa Marianthe Tokles, Annette found her true passion in life and went back to school to attain a nursing degree from St. Vincent Medical School of Nursing School in Gerontology. She worked at Darlington Nursing Home and was the Director of Nursing at Sunset House. She retired from the Home in Placement Care Division of ProMedica November 2019.
She is survived by daughter, Melanie Ann Hoyt; grandson, Zane Esik Platzke Hoyt, both of Perrysburg, OH; siblings, Ellen and Donald Fuller (Lexington, IL); Timothy Tokles (Holland, OH); Maritherese Tokles (St. Paul, MN); Goddaughter, Katherine Tokles (Worcester, MA); many nieces, great nieces, nephews and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Hoyt.
Annette enjoyed spending time with her daughter, grandson and family. She found joy in making pottery and her Greek Orthodox religious faith. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her.
Friends are invited to visit on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave., where Trisagion Prayers will begin at 7:00pm. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 740 N. Summit St. Rev. Larry Legaikis Officiant. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park. After interment at Toledo Memorial Park, Makaria will follow at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Educational Building. Those wishing to make memorial contributions in her name are asked to consider Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 740 Superior Street, Toledo, OH 43604. To send her family online condolences, please visit
www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020