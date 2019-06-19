Annie Bell Edwards



Annie Bell Edwards, 71, of Toledo, OH, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice. She was born in Bogue Chitto, Mississippi, on July 15, 1947, to Minor and Ernestine (Peavy) Henderson. Annie attended Scott High School and was later employed as a cook for many years with the Lucas County Jail before her illness. She drew everyone to her with her cooking and she always made sure you were fed. Prior to her death, she worked at the Catholic Club as a foster grandparent through the Senior Corp. Program.



Annie is survived by her loving children, Nathaniel (Natarsha) Edwards and Takisha Edwards; 5 grandchildren and special grandson, Willie Payne, Jr.; great granddaughter, Jade Payne; 5 nieces, nephews and special nephew, Christopher Henderson. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Minor Lee Henderson and Josephine Henderson.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Noon with a family hour starting at 11:00 a.m. in Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, 1163 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43612 (419-269-1111). Condolences can be shared at



Published in The Blade on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary