Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater St. John COGIC
2127 Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater St. John COGIC
2127 Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH
Annie Lee McNeir


1937 - 2020
Annie Lee McNeir Obituary
Annie Lee McNeir

Annie Lee McNeir, 82, affectionately known as 'Dollbaby' departed this life on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born September 9, 1937 to Arthur and Beatrice (Johnson) Williams. She was a devoted church member for over 60 years and attended Divine Mission Church of God In Christ. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Annie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Willie Gray McNeir; her daughter, Deborah Fuller; and her grandson, Rodney McNeir.

She leaves to cherish her memory sons, Willie Jr., Gregory (Marilyn) and James McNeir; daughters, Barbara (Glen) Ford, Sherry (Aston) Archibald, Jennifer (Reginald) Stallworth and Felecia (Adrian) Boykin; brothers, W.C. and J.C. Williams; sisters, Frankie Cooper, Frenchie Davis and Eleanor (Johnny) Hobbs; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members.

We will celebrate Annie's Homegoing service on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Greater St. John COGIC, Pastor Johnny Hobbs, Jr. 2127 Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43613. Family and Visitation Hour at 10:00 a.m. followed by Homegoing Celebration at 11:00 a.m., interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangement entrusted to Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.

http://www.dalefh.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020
