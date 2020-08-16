1/1
Annie Mae DuPree
Annie Mae DuPree

Annie Mae DuPree was 89 when she departed this life at home on August 8, 2020.

Annie was married to Sylvester DuPree Sr., on November 27, 1948. They were very committed and devoted to each other 67 years until he departed this life on May 16, 2016.

She leaves to mourn, daughters, May Emma DuPree, Melzine DuPree, Zinnie Mae DuPree, Limie Lee Stanton (Glen), Patricia Tucker (Benjamin); sons, Sylvester DuPree, Sr., Booker T. DuPree, Sr. (Pamela), Ernest DuPree, Warren DuPree, Anthony DuPree (Janell), Scottie DuPree (Tracie), Christopher DuPree; 46 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren; and host of relatives and friends.

Services were held on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.

Condolences can be left on the website at dalefh.com

http://www.dalefh.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
August 15, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Laurette Lounsbury
