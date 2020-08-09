Anthepe "Ann" JakubowskiAnthepe "Ann" Jakubowski, 79, of Toledo, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at her home. She was born April 18, 1941, in Toledo and was the daughter of John and Joanne Arvantis.Ann was a Social Worker and retired as the Regional Director of OYAP. She was a Woodward High School graduate and received her BS from the University of Toledo and her MS from Nova Southern University. Ann was a member of the Daughters of Penelope, Young-at-Heart, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral and the Philoptochos Society. Some of Ann's favorite hobbies include, reading, traveling, knitting and spending time with the family.Survivors include her children, Joanne (Lee) McCormick and David (Zenith) Jakubowski; grandchildren, Cameron (Amanda Vernoski) McCormick and Kelsey (John Bebeau) McCormick; brother, Philip Arvantis and many loving cousins. Ann was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, George Jakubowski.Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 11th, from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m., at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 740 North Superior Street. Due to COVID-19 regulations, the number of people allowed in church will be limited. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral or ProMedica Hospice. Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, (419) 472-7633.Online condolences may be sent to Ann's family at