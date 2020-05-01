(News story) GENOA - Dr. Anthony A. Matthews, a veterinarian who brought care to the dogs and cats of Ottawa County and peace of mind, at times solace, to their human companions, died April 21 at his Clay Township home. He was 84.
He had medical issues later in life, but the cause of death was not known, his son John Matthews said.
Dr. Matthews sold his practice in 2008 to Dr. Kelly Riedeman and continued for several years to help out in the clinic, which was 100 yards from his home. He established his practice as Village Veterinary Clinic and the family homestead just outside Genoa in the late 1970s.
"When I was growing up, he always walked to the clinic," said John, who like his 12 siblings worked for their father. "I remember him walking this lightly beaten path in the yard, you could see where he walked every day, to and from work."
His daughter Rebecca Eli said: "He had such a connection with his clients. I think each one would be able to tell you that he cared for them like they were the dog of the day or the cat of the day."
Dr. Matthews was humble and patient.
"You have to imagine having 13 children. You have to be extremely patient," John said.
He was with animals and owners at all stages of a pet's life and health. He was respectful as he listened to owners try to convey aches and pains their pets could not describe.
"He had a natural ability to diagnose and be understanding of the animal," John said. "He would be there the first week when people would have the animal and would share in the joy and excitement. And at the end of the animal's life, he would very lovingly give peace to those animals and mourn with the client as well.
"He was not running a business. He was caring for animals," John said.
And that meant pristine facilities and balanced books - as his children discovered when, from age 10 onward, they took on tasks of increasing responsibility. Conferring, his children had a laugh as they concluded he fired each of them at least once.
"He was a loving boss with very high expectations," Ms. Eli said.
Going with him to the store could be a challenge, "because he would run into clients, and they'd all want to talk about their pets."
He might not be clear on the human's identity until asking the son or daughter with him.
"'She's Sparky's owner.' He would know right away," Ms. Eli recalled.
He was born Jan. 7, 1936, in Toledo to Helen and Alson Matthews. He attended St. Thomas Aquinas School in East Toledo and, for his high school studies, the Seminary at Niagara Falls in Ontario. Back in Toledo, he took night classes to complete his studies and received his diploma from Scott High School.
He worked at Libbey-Owens-Ford Co. before he enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving stateside and in Europe. He returned to his job at L-O-F afterward. He told his wife, Marianne, he'd like to be a veterinarian one day as he brought home a black Lab he bought from a neighbor, Ms. Eli said.
"She registered him for college, without him even knowing. Within two days he was attending college," she said. He went to the former Mary Manse College, the University of Toledo, and veterinary school at Ohio State University. He returned to L-O-F during summer breaks to work 16-hour days. When he graduated in 1973, his wife and their six children attended the ceremony.
For several years, he helped other northwest Ohio veterinary practices, including some that cared for farm animals. He established his own practice after the death of Genoa veterinarian Dr. Paul Mancinotti.
St. Ignatius in Oregon and Our Lady of Lourdes in Genoa were among the churches he attended.
His infant daughter Anna Mary preceded him in death.
Surviving are his wife, the former Marianne St. John, whom he married Aug. 13, 1960; daughters, Rachael Vieth, Martha Fellman, Sarah Cripps, Rebecca Eli, Anne Heyman, Esther Guthrie, Susanna Gerlach, and Ruth Pettrey; sons, Joseph, Isaac, Aaron, John, and Paul Matthews; sister, Helen Michalek; 47 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial Mass and a celebration of life will be held later. Arrangements are by Freck Funeral Chapel, Oregon. The family suggests tributes to the Humane Society of Ottawa County or Heartbeat of Ottawa County, both of Port Clinton.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on May 1, 2020.