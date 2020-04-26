Anthony Alson Matthews January 7, 1936 - April 21, 2020 Dr. Anthony Alson Matthews found his lasting peace on April 21, 2020 at his home in Genoa, Ohio. Born in Toledo to Alson and Helen (Hoffman) Matthews, he attended St. Thomas Aquinas, Seminary at Niagara Falls and Toledo Scott High School. Anthony served in the United States Marine Corps from 1956 to 1962, earning the rank of E-4 Sergeant. In 1960, he married the love of his life, Marianne St. John. After an early career at LOF, he attended Mary Manse College, the University of Toledo and The Ohio State University, earning his degree in Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Matthews served in a variety of veterinary practices in Northwestern Ohio, eventually moving to Genoa where he built his own home and developed the Village Veterinary Hospital that he operated with his devoted and caring staff. Doc went on to build the love and trust of his wonderful clients and their beloved animals for over 30 years. All 13 of his children would take a turn working at his clinic and each shares a fond memory both witnessing and contributing to his legacy of compassionate veterinary service. Anthony made all of his children feel special and loved. He treasured his grandchildren and had a kind word and could relate a story for each and every one of them. Anthony enjoyed bowling, gardening, fishing, bird-watching, napping, cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes, watching Jeopardy!, and later relaxing in retirement with Marianne. Anthony will forever be a presence in the hearts and lives of his wife, Marianne; and their children, Joseph (Tami) Matthews, Rachael (Patrick) Vieth, Martha (Peter) Fellman, Sarah (Chris) Cripps, Rebecca (Arthur) Eli, Isaac (Julianne) Matthews, Anne (Keith) Heyman, Esther (Kenneth) Guthrie, Susanna (Jonathan) Gerlach, Aaron (Casandra) Matthews, John (Julia) Matthews, Paul (Dana) Matthews and Ruth Pettrey. Anthony is also survived by his sister, Helen (Richard) Michalek; sisters-in-law, Pearl Roberts, Jerry Matthews and Rose Matthews; as well as his longtime friend, Jerry Kurek. Anthony and Marianne have been blessed with 47 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by infant daughter, Anna Mary; his parents; his brothers, Harold, William, Richard and John Roberts, Ronald and Thomas Matthews. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ottawa County Humane Society or Heartbeat of Ottawa County. A celebration of Anthony's life will be held when circumstances allow and gathering restrictions are lifted. www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.