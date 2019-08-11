Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Wake
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Anthony Baccus Sr.


1954 - 2019
Anthony Baccus Sr. Obituary
Anthony Baccus, Sr.

Anthony Baccus Sr., age 65, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on August 5, 2019. Anthony was born on June 20, 1954. He was one of fourteen siblings born to the late Larry and Mary (Ingram) Baccus.

He was a great soul and honorable man, a true teacher to whomever had an ear to hear. He shared 45 years of marriage with Lee Esther (Walker) Baccus, 3 children, 6 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. He retired from Chrysler after 35 years of service. Anthony then opened Esther's Alterations for his loving wife.

Funeral Service will be Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11 a.m., preceded by Wake Hour at 10 a.m. A visitation will be Friday from 7-9 p.m. All services to take place at The House of Day Funeral Service.

Published in The Blade on Aug. 11, 2019
