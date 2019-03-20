Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Anthony Charles Napoleon "Stash" "Tony" Crosser


Anthony Charles Napoleon "Stash" "Tony" Crosser Obituary
Anthony Charles Napoleon "Tony" "Stash" Crosser

Anthony Crosser, age 47, of Northwood passed away March 18, 2019 at home. Anthony was born to Donald and Joanna (Dye) Crosser Sr. April 20, 1971 in Bowling Green, Ohio. He was a train and coin enthusiast. Anthony had an extensive cd collection with over 3,000 in total.

Anthony is survived by his parents, Donald and Joanna Crosser; siblings, Donald (Dena) Crosser Jr., Richard (Mary) Crosser, Desiree (David) Brewer; nieces and nephews, Lindsey (Robbie), Danton, Bryce (Leiah), Danielle (Kyle), Drew (Jenna), Desiree, Elise, Dianna; and great-nephews, Layne, Donovan and Clint. He was preceded in death by all four grandparents.

Friends may call at Freck Funeral Chapel 1155 S. Wynn Rd Oregon, Ohio Friday March 22, 2019 from 4-8p.m. where services will be held at 2p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019. Memorial contributions are appreciated to .

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Mar. 20, 2019
