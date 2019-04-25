Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Anthony D. "Tony" Anton III Obituary
Anthony D. "Tony" Anton III

Anthony D. "Tony" Anton III, age 59, of Holland, passed away peacefully Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Toledo Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born on August 16, 1959 to Anthony Jr. and L. Jane (Wickett) Anton in Toledo. Tony was the owner/operator of Target Heating for many years until his son took over. He then became a very successful Marine Surveyor and Home Inspector. Tony was a hard worker, a true entrepreneur who started and operated numerous business ventures through the years. Tony was an avid boater, enjoyed having a good time and was known as "Captain Tony" to many. He was a member of the Maumee River Yacht Club, Brandywine Country Club and an auxiliary member of the U.S. Coast Guard. Tony loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren. He was always the life of the party and the center of the fun. He entertained and gave joy to all he encountered and was the most loyal and dependable person there ever was. Notwithstanding his hard working nature, he would always end the party by saying "Well have to get going, I have to go to work a week from Friday." Tony's laughter, joy and entertaining nature will be sorely missed. Everyone was either Tony's friend or his "cousin" as he would say and there is now a true void in the hearts of all those he touched.

Tony is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Peggy Anton; children, Tony (Michelle) Anton, Ashley (Patrick Gallagher) Anton and Alex Anton; grandchildren, Angelo, Mya, Milo, Blake, and one on the way; siblings, Pam (Kenny) Gwozdz, Kathy (Doug) Young, Jeff Anton and Roger (Tammy) Anton; mother-in-law, Jimmie Vartanian; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 2 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the or .

To leave a special message for Tony's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Apr. 25, 2019
