Anthony DiLorenzo
Anthony "Tony" DiLorenzo, 88, of Toledo, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, November 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Toledo on March 21, 1931 to Petro and Ivone (Delorato) DiLorenzo. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Tony worked as a glass maker for Libbey Owens Ford for many years. He was married to Joan Grace DiLorenzo, and together they raised three children. In recent years, Tony loved watching the wildlife out his back door.
Tony is survived by his children, David (Cathy) DiLorenzo, Terry L. DiLorenzo, Anthony Wayne DiLorenzo; grandchildren, Lori, Michael, Danielle, Lindsay, and Nicholas W. DiLorenzo; five great-grandchildren; brother, Pat (Kathy) DiLorenzo; and sister-in-law, Lena DiLorenzo. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan; parents; and siblings, Nick, Ronzo (Eleanor), and Victor (Marie) DiLorenzo.
A Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Little Flower Catholic Church, 5522 Dorr Street, Toledo, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Tony's family would like to give a special thanks to Nancy Gilmore, a wonderful, selfless person of ProMedica Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family strongly suggests donations be made to ProMedica Hospice or to Little Flower Catholic Church. Arrangements were handled by Walker Funeral Home, Toledo (419-841-2422).
Published in The Blade from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019