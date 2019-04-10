|
MR. ANTHONY HAMILTON
Mr. Hamilton, 47, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in the Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. He is survived by children, Ja'Quese Lewis, TraeShon Anthony Carlmon Sims, Tyahnna Stevenson, Dashawn Hamilton, Siemeion Sims and Diamond Smith; 6 grandchildren; sisters, Delores "Gigi" and Kenya Hamilton; aunt Joyce Hamilton and uncle Frank Hamilton and a host of other loving relatives and kind friends. Special thanks to Felicia Gordan and close friends, Eddie Stuart and Charles Wells. Funeral Services will be 3 pm Friday, April 12, 2019 at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave. 43607, preceded by a 2 pm Family Hour/Wake.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 10, 2019