Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Hamilton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony Hamilton Obituary
MR. ANTHONY HAMILTON

Mr. Hamilton, 47, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in the Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. He is survived by children, Ja'Quese Lewis, TraeShon Anthony Carlmon Sims, Tyahnna Stevenson, Dashawn Hamilton, Siemeion Sims and Diamond Smith; 6 grandchildren; sisters, Delores "Gigi" and Kenya Hamilton; aunt Joyce Hamilton and uncle Frank Hamilton and a host of other loving relatives and kind friends. Special thanks to Felicia Gordan and close friends, Eddie Stuart and Charles Wells. Funeral Services will be 3 pm Friday, April 12, 2019 at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave. 43607, preceded by a 2 pm Family Hour/Wake.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now