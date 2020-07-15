1/2
Anthony Hussein "Tony" Dia
1994 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony "Tony" Hussein Dia

Anthony "Tony" Hussein Dia was born on January 6, 1994, in Toledo, Ohio, to Younes "Tony" Dia and Gina Long. He married his wife, Jayme, on April 29, 2012 and together they have two sons, Younes and Maytham Dia. Anthony graduated from Owens Community College and started his career in law enforcement with Mercy Police. On July 27, 2018, he was appointed to the Toledo Police Department.

One word that many use to describe Anthony is loyal. He was also known for his kind heart and passion in everything that he did. No matter what he was doing, he gave his all. Anthony was passionate about Jiu Jitsu and was a member of the Toledo Jiu Jitsu Center. He also coached his sons in wrestling. Everyone who knew him understood he loved animals, especially pit bulls.

His life revolved around his family and he was a true family man. His last words over the air were, "Tell my family I love them." In his last moments, he solidified his devotion to his family. Anthony was also a proud Muslim and devoted to his Islamic and Arabic heritage. Everyday Anthony expressed how much he loved being a police officer and wanted to make the world a better place. He left an imprint on everyone's heart and will always be remembered as a hero.

He is survived by his wife, Jayme; sons, Younes and Maytham; mother, Gina Long (Frank Hoover); father, Younes "Tony" Dia (Jehan Dia); sister, Layla Dia; brother, Ali Haidar; step-siblings, Jesse, Zane (Chelsie) and Mercedes Hoover; aunts, Susie and Nada Dia; uncle, Ahmed and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ed Long and grandmother, Zeinab Dia.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved