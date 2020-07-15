Anthony "Tony" Hussein Dia



Anthony "Tony" Hussein Dia was born on January 6, 1994, in Toledo, Ohio, to Younes "Tony" Dia and Gina Long. He married his wife, Jayme, on April 29, 2012 and together they have two sons, Younes and Maytham Dia. Anthony graduated from Owens Community College and started his career in law enforcement with Mercy Police. On July 27, 2018, he was appointed to the Toledo Police Department.



One word that many use to describe Anthony is loyal. He was also known for his kind heart and passion in everything that he did. No matter what he was doing, he gave his all. Anthony was passionate about Jiu Jitsu and was a member of the Toledo Jiu Jitsu Center. He also coached his sons in wrestling. Everyone who knew him understood he loved animals, especially pit bulls.



His life revolved around his family and he was a true family man. His last words over the air were, "Tell my family I love them." In his last moments, he solidified his devotion to his family. Anthony was also a proud Muslim and devoted to his Islamic and Arabic heritage. Everyday Anthony expressed how much he loved being a police officer and wanted to make the world a better place. He left an imprint on everyone's heart and will always be remembered as a hero.



He is survived by his wife, Jayme; sons, Younes and Maytham; mother, Gina Long (Frank Hoover); father, Younes "Tony" Dia (Jehan Dia); sister, Layla Dia; brother, Ali Haidar; step-siblings, Jesse, Zane (Chelsie) and Mercedes Hoover; aunts, Susie and Nada Dia; uncle, Ahmed and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ed Long and grandmother, Zeinab Dia.





