Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Anthony J. Bender


1949 - 2019
Anthony J. Bender Obituary
Anthony J. Bender

Anthony J. Bender, age 69, of Holland, OH passed away unexpectedly October 15, 2019 at home. He was born November 15, 1949 in Toledo to John and Pauline (O'Neill) Bender. Tony served in the Air National Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary. He was employed as an Attorney for many years. Tony was an avid learner and enjoyed being outdoors. He was also a member of the Adams Conservation Club.

Tony is survived by his wife of 38 years, Robin L. Bender; son, Anthony (Lydia) J. Bender, II; grandchildren, Nathanael, Elizabeth and Charlotte Bender.

The family will receive guests, Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Memorial Services will begin Friday, October 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to in Tony's memory.

To leave a special message for Tony's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 16, 2019
