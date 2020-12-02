Anthony Joseph Bandurski
Anthony Joseph Bandurski, 76, of Raison Township, passed away peacefully November 25, 2020 surrounded by his family at Toledo Hospital
Tony was born on October 7, 1944 in Toledo to Clarence and Beatrice Bandurski. On July 22, 1967 he married Sandra after meeting her at the University of Toledo. After graduating, Tony became a librarian and teacher first at Bedford Middle School and then at Britton Macon School where he retired from after more than 30 years of service. Tony was an active member of St Dominic's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus of Manchester where he volunteered in various capacities. He enjoyed fishing, hiking, traveling, and volunteering with Meals on Wheels.
In addition to his wife, Sandra, Tony is survived by daughter, Christine (Josh) and grandson, Fletcher; sister, Clarice (Larry) Goodheart and nephew, Tom.
At his request, Tony's body was donated to science at the University of Toledo. Due to COVID-19 no memorial services will be held at this time.
Condolences can be sent to the family at tonybandurski2020@gmail.com
Memorial contributions may be given to the National Parks Foundation at https://give.nationalparks.org