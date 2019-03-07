|
|
MR. ANTHONY M. HAUSER GATLING
Mr. Gatling, 40, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019, in his home. He was a 1996 graduate of the Saginaw, Michigan school system and worked various positions in the meat processing and plastic industries being elevated to group leader. He is survived by father, Tyrone Eric (Patricia) Gatling, Sr.; mother, Beverly L. Gatling; brothers, Tyrone Jr. and Wesley Marlon Gatling and numerous other loving relatives. Funeral Services will be 11 am Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Jerusalem M. B. Church, 445 Dorr St., Toledo, OH 43604, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Dr. W. L. Perryman, Jr., Pastor and Officiant.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 7, 2019