Anthony M. Sharrer
Anthony M. Sharrer, 46, of Rossford, passed away June 9, 2019 at his residence. Anthony was born March 21, 1973 in Toledo, Ohio to Allen J. and Judith A. (Bongle) Sharrer. He graduated from Perrysburg High School in 1991, attended Owens Community College and earned his associate's degree from Prince George's Community College. Anthony enjoyed computers and was a computer technician.
He is survived by his mother, Judy of Lufkin, TX; siblings, Craig Sharrer of Lufkin, TX, Dr. Edward Sharrer of Lufkin, TX, Raymond (Lisa) Sharrer of Tucson, AZ and Maureen Ford of Pasadena, MD; nieces and nephews, Amy, Allen, Edward Jr., Kye, Kady, Emily and Sophia. He was preceded in death by his father, Allen and brother, Grant Sharrer.
Friends will be received Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) with a Memorial Service beginning at 6 p.m. Burial will be private. Condolences may be made online to the family at:
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade on June 20, 2019