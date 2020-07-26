1/1
Anthony Michael Norton
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Michael Norton

Anthony Michael Norton, 45, of Medina County, passed away unexepectedly July 16, 2020. He was born January 13, 1975, in Toledo to Randall and Mary (Cicirella) Norton. He graduated from Whitmer High School in 1993, then went on to earn his bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. He was a member of the Church of Nazerene in Medina.

He is survived by his lovely wife, Kimberly (Cole) Norton of 25 years who has been his strength; children, Savannah (Jon) Walder, Anthony Sophia; mother, Mary Norton; brother, Joe (Crystal) Norton; sister, Becky Goble and many other loving relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Randall Norton and grandparents.

Services were private. Memorial contributions may be made to his GoFundMe, Tony Norton Funeral Fund.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved