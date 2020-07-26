Anthony Michael Norton



Anthony Michael Norton, 45, of Medina County, passed away unexepectedly July 16, 2020. He was born January 13, 1975, in Toledo to Randall and Mary (Cicirella) Norton. He graduated from Whitmer High School in 1993, then went on to earn his bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. He was a member of the Church of Nazerene in Medina.



He is survived by his lovely wife, Kimberly (Cole) Norton of 25 years who has been his strength; children, Savannah (Jon) Walder, Anthony Sophia; mother, Mary Norton; brother, Joe (Crystal) Norton; sister, Becky Goble and many other loving relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Randall Norton and grandparents.



Services were private. Memorial contributions may be made to his GoFundMe, Tony Norton Funeral Fund.





