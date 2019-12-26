|
|
Anthony Olvera
Anthony Olvera, 79, of Toledo, Ohio passed away December 18, 2019. Anthony was born on November 4, 1940 to the late Francisco C. & Simona (Morales) Olvera in Van Wert, Ohio. He married Kristina Phillips and she preceded him in death on January 29, 2019. Anthony is survived by his children, Katherine (Brian) Roberts-Preston, Angela (Brian) Roosevelt, Antonio (Rina) Olvera, Jesus Olvera; 13 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Zakrewski, Victoria Orosco, Gloria Pete, Rosalinda Guajardo; brothers, Victor (Bertha) Olvera, Robert Olvera; a host of loving nieces and nephews; and his special pet, Oliver. Anthony was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kris; brothers, John, Ignacio; sisters, Ninfa, Helen, & Mabel.
Anthony proudly served in his country in United States Air Force from 1960 -1964. He worked for Libbey-Owens-Ford from 1964 until his retirement in 1994. Anthony loved to be in charge of everything and be the supervisor. He loved to have parties and make up a holiday just to have a party. Anthony was always cracking jokes, even to the end. He loved music, all sports, umpired baseball games and was a Golden Glove Boxer at the age of 14. Anthony started the first Latin American Baseball League at Ravine Park in Toledo and was proud to have his nephews play in that league. Anthony was a gifted writer of poetry and recently had a book published of some of his poems which he donated the proceeds to helping others. The family would like to thank Karen Granata for all the love she gave to both him and Kris over the years and for assisting with the publication of his book.
Visitation for Anthony will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of his Celebration of Life Service at 4:00 p.m. in the DECK-HANNEMAN FUNERAL HOME, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Memorial contributions in Anthony's honor may be gifted to the Toledo Boxing Club at the Believe Center. Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home is honored to serve Anthony's family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 26, 2019