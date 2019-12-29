|
(News story) Anthony Olvera, a U.S. Air Force veteran who founded a Latin American baseball league in Toledo and wrote autobiographical poetry, died Dec. 18 at Arbors at Oregon. He was 79.
He was under hospice care and died of complications from diabetes, said his niece Carmen Heredia, who served as his caregiver since he was diagnosed with kidney failure last December.
Despite his health issues, the North Toledo resident was constantly coming up with ways to bring his family and friends together, whether that was on the baseball field or in the community room at his apartment complex.
"He was always an in-charge kind of guy," his niece said. "He was always trying to plan an event or a party."
He went all-out for special occasions, directing family members what to bring along and what food to prepare. For his wife's birthdays he often hired a Mexican singer to serenade her, Ms. Heredia said.
Mr. Olvera began a Latin American baseball league in 1984, which for years played at Ravine Park in East Toledo. He was proud of his Hispanic heritage, his niece said, and he tried to be active in bringing Toledo's Hispanic community together.
The baseball league was one way of doing that while spending time with his own family, as several of his nephews played in the league over the years.
When he wasn't playing, he was serving as an umpire for both men's and women's baseball and softball teams in Toledo, Ms. Heredia said. He cherished team photos from over the years and encouraged others to keep the games up and running even as his health declined.
"To his dying day, he still wanted to get some type of softball tournament going on," Ms. Heredia said.
Baseball wasn't the only sport he enjoyed, she said. Family members remember Mr. Olvera finding success in amateur boxing, coaxing his nieces and nephews to caddie his golf clubs, and anchoring his adult league bowling team.
He was born Nov. 4, 1940, in Van Wert, Ohio, to Francisco and Simona Olvera, one of the middle children of the couple's 14. His father was born in Mexico and moved to the U.S. when he was 12 years old, and his mother was born in Texas. When Mr. Olvera was growing up, his parents enlisted the help of all their children as they moved around northwest Ohio doing migrant farm work.
He learned to sew and carried that skill into his later life, enjoying yarn and thread crafts, his niece said.
The family settled in South Toledo and Mr. Olvera graduated from Libbey High School in 1958. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1960, where he served as a maintenance operator through 1964. He remained in the Air Force reserves until 1966.
He married Georgia Gomez, of Bowling Green, though they later divorced.
He spent a 30-year career at the glass manufacturer Libbey-Owens-Ford, retiring in 1994.
Soon after his retirement he moved to North Toledo and married Kristina Phillips on April 16, 1998. He lost both his legs to diabetes, but that didn't stop him from continuing to be the life of the party and bring his family and friends old and new together.
"Boy, he had the gift of gab for sure," his niece said. "He was a very social person. And very kind."
He used a wheelchair, but he also had two prosthetic legs fitted to help him get around better before his health declined further.
"He walked, he danced. He tried to do the best that he could," Ms. Heredia said.
In addition to his love of sports, Mr. Olvera wrote poetry on topics that ranged from working alongside his siblings on farms to his time at Libbey High School to what it meant to him to grow up and be a man. He read his poems aloud on occasion at the local library and once at an UpTown bar.
"It's like an autobiography of his journeys of his life," his niece said of the collection of poems.
His sister-in-law, Karen Granata, typed up his hand-written poems over the past few years, printed them on decorative paper, and laminated them to display and share. For his birthday this year, she published a sampling of 20 of his poems in a book.
He was preceded in death by his wife Kristina, who died Jan. 29, 2019.
Surviving are his daughters, Katherine Roberts-Preston and Angela Roosevelt; sons Antonio Olvera and Jesus Olvera; sisters Margaret Zakrewski, Victoria Orosco, Gloria Pete, and Arlinda Rose Guajardo; brothers Victor Olvera and Robert Olvera; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Visitation is 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home in Bowling Green, followed by a celebration of life service at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family suggests tributes to the Toledo Boxing Club at the Believe Center in South Toledo.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 29, 2019