Anthony "Tony" P. Munich
Anthony "Tony" P. Munich, age 78, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away peacefully at home on July 31, 2019. He was born at home in Toledo, OH on December 20, 1941 to Anton and Theresa (Sedlmeier) Munich. Tony proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, earning the rank of E5 Sergeant. He was employed at Owens-Corning Fiberglas for 40 years and had many titles including International Information Systems Project Manager. After retirement, Tony began a second career as a Realtor at Danberry Realty. A parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, he also belonged to the Riverview Yacht Club, American Legion Post 110, and the German Club as well as having served in the Air Force R.O.T.C. Elite Drill Team while attending school at Ohio State. Tony took great pride and said "it was an honor and a privilege" to be on the field and raise our nation's colors prior to Ohio State football games. Tony enjoyed boating and cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes. A staunch Republican, he was an avid supporter of President Donald Trump and frequently tuned in to Fox News. Above all, Tony was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather.
Tony is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Barbara "Barb" Kuron. Tony and Barb met March 29, 2002 and were married in 2005 - he adored her. Tony is also survived by his daughter, Heidi (Jonathan) Schauss and their children Olivia, Nicholaus, and Nathan Schauss; his son, Matt (Erin) Munich and his sons, Anthony and Andrew Munich; sisters, Delores Bowers, Marlene Rokicki, and Louise Munich; and his furry canine kids, "the nuts", Bella and Jiggy. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends may visit on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH, where members of the Riverview Yacht Club will hold a service at 7 p.m. A Memorial Funeral Mass for Tony will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Point Place on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. Following that, there will be a Celebration of Life gathering at Riverview Yacht Club from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (adults only, please).
The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to George Isom of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and everyone at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, especially Jeanine and Duane. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Tony may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Lucas County Canine Care & Control. Please share condolences at
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 4, 2019