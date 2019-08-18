Home

Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Scripture Service
Anthony R. "Tony" Aumiller


1927 - 2019
Anthony R. "Tony" Aumiller

Anthony Raymond "Tony" Aumiller, age 91, of Toledo, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Toledo Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 20, 1927 in Toledo, OH to Anthony and Antonia (Howpka) Aumiller. Tony was a graduate of Macomber High School and a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. He worked in the export department at Toledo Scale and Prudential Insurance as an agent, retiring in 1993. He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus Council 3122. Tony was an avid boating enthusiast and competitive racer. The proud sailboat owner of an Interlake, a Catalina 22 and an O'Day 25 named "Rabcap", "Rabcap II", and "Rabcap III", he was an active member of the Jolly Roger Sailing Club where he was honored for his dedicated committee work. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Clement Catholic Church.

Tony is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Patricia (Wisniewski) Aumiller (married September 5, 1953); children, Brian (Cindy) Aumiller, Christopher (Joyce) Aumiller, and Becky Aumiller; grandchildren, Allison (Brian) Ahrns, Kristen, Timothy, Randall, and Christian Aumiller; and great-granddaughter, Isabelle Rose Ahrns. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Martha Augustyniak, Angeline Piasecki, and Edna Nowak; infant brother, Raymond; and brother, Daniel Aumiller.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 20 from 4-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with a Scripture Service at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, August 21 at 10 a.m. in St. Clement Catholic Church preceded by visitation in the church from 9-10 a.m. The VFW 606 Burial Corps will conclude with Military Honors in Restlawn Memorial Park.

Memorial tributes may be given to St. Clement Catholic Church or a .

Condolences can be shared with the family at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade on Aug. 18, 2019
