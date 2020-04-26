Anthony R. "Tony" Hubbard
1972 - 2020
Anthony R. "Tony" Hubbard 10/08/1972 - 04/08/2020 Anthony R. "Tony" Hubbard, age 47, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Tony was born in Toledo on October 8, 1972, to Philip W. and Nancy L. (Hardy) Hubbard. Tony was a 1991 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School and was employed as an IT Specialist with Lucas County. He enjoyed spending time with his family; sailing, war gaming, skiing and sports. Surviving is his wife, Seana S. Connors; mother and father, Nancy and Martin Davidson; step-children, Megan E. Connors, Eireann S. Garcia and Adam T. Garcia, III; brother, Michael Hubbard; sister, Holly (Duane) Ackley; and nieces and nephews, Renee, Harmony and Brendan. He was preceded in death by his father, Philip W. Hubbard and grandparents, Charles and Luetta Hardy. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Due to the ongoing pandemic, please email Seana Connors at seanaconnors@yahoo.com to receive an invitation for the Celebration of Life to occur at a later date. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com. walkerfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
So sorry to hear of his passing. Tony was very quiet but that quietness was loud enough to touch many people. Im guilty of letting time get away from us, and its been awhile. Even if it was just for a brief moment in the span of our lifetime, he felt like a brother. Rest In Peace Tony!
Jay
Friend
