Anthony "Tony" Robert Gurney
October 17, 1929 - May 7, 2020
Anthony "Tony" Robert Gurney passed away peacefully at his home in Ottawa Hills on Thursday, May 7, 2020 due to complications from a fall several months earlier. He was 90. His son, Christopher, was with him when he passed on to Heaven.
Tony was a wonderful man, full of kindness, joy, warmth and compassion. He was one of those persons who always made you feel welcome, loved and important. When you were with him, you knew he cared about you. He had an endless curiosity about life, and never stopped reading and exploring new ideas. He always valued the opinions of others, and never dismissed anyone's thoughts. An astute thinker, he had a unique ability to take complicated problems apart and present a solution to others in a clear and understandable way.
Tony was born October 17, 1929 in Toledo, Ohio to Jack and Josephine Gurney. He spent his childhood in Toledo and at his grandparents' farm in Fremont, Ohio. During World War II, he was a Blade newspaper delivery boy, with one of the largest routes in the city. He always said he learned much about life and people delivering papers. He graduated from Macomber High School in 1947 and enlisted in the Army in 1948. Stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, he was trained as a medic, but instead was recruited to play basketball for the camp team. He remembered those army camp sporting days very fondly.
Returning home in 1949, he attended classes at the University of Toledo. In 1951, on a blind date, he met his soul mate, Betty Meredith. Tony and Betty were married in 1954 and were together for 57 years, until her passing in 2011. They were a perfect match and truly complemented each other. They enjoyed many happy years together.
He began his career at E.W. Bliss in Toledo, coordinating the refurbishing of heavy-ton presses. He later worked at Bingham Stamping in Toledo, where he learned more about the stamping business. In 1964, he started with Peters Stamping Company in Perrysburg, designing automotive parking brakes and other vehicle components. Over the years, he acquired 6 patents for his designs, some of which were used for many years in automotive production. He completed his career as an engineering manager at Dura Automotive in Troy, Michigan, retiring in 1996.
Tony was a member of Laurel Hill Swim and Tennis Club for over 25 years, and later joined Brandywine Country Club. He loved both tennis and golf, and developed many life-long friendships in his sporting activities. He was also a top-notch ping-pong player, and enjoyed many evenings playing well into the night. Tony had a passion for movies, and loved to recite lines from his favorite films. Tony also enjoyed photography. He traveled extensively through the western U.S. taking hundreds of beautiful photos, many of which adorned the walls of his home.
He is survived by his son, Christopher. Tony was preceded in death by his brothers, Bernard, Gene and Gerard "Don" Gurney.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to ProMedica Hospice and Senior Helpers. Both organizations were attentive, loving and compassionate in a time of great need.
Visitation will be at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, Ohio on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Tributes in Tony's memory may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, 480 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee, OH 43537.
Tony was a truly great man, and will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.
walkerfuneralhomes.com
October 17, 1929 - May 7, 2020
Anthony "Tony" Robert Gurney passed away peacefully at his home in Ottawa Hills on Thursday, May 7, 2020 due to complications from a fall several months earlier. He was 90. His son, Christopher, was with him when he passed on to Heaven.
Tony was a wonderful man, full of kindness, joy, warmth and compassion. He was one of those persons who always made you feel welcome, loved and important. When you were with him, you knew he cared about you. He had an endless curiosity about life, and never stopped reading and exploring new ideas. He always valued the opinions of others, and never dismissed anyone's thoughts. An astute thinker, he had a unique ability to take complicated problems apart and present a solution to others in a clear and understandable way.
Tony was born October 17, 1929 in Toledo, Ohio to Jack and Josephine Gurney. He spent his childhood in Toledo and at his grandparents' farm in Fremont, Ohio. During World War II, he was a Blade newspaper delivery boy, with one of the largest routes in the city. He always said he learned much about life and people delivering papers. He graduated from Macomber High School in 1947 and enlisted in the Army in 1948. Stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, he was trained as a medic, but instead was recruited to play basketball for the camp team. He remembered those army camp sporting days very fondly.
Returning home in 1949, he attended classes at the University of Toledo. In 1951, on a blind date, he met his soul mate, Betty Meredith. Tony and Betty were married in 1954 and were together for 57 years, until her passing in 2011. They were a perfect match and truly complemented each other. They enjoyed many happy years together.
He began his career at E.W. Bliss in Toledo, coordinating the refurbishing of heavy-ton presses. He later worked at Bingham Stamping in Toledo, where he learned more about the stamping business. In 1964, he started with Peters Stamping Company in Perrysburg, designing automotive parking brakes and other vehicle components. Over the years, he acquired 6 patents for his designs, some of which were used for many years in automotive production. He completed his career as an engineering manager at Dura Automotive in Troy, Michigan, retiring in 1996.
Tony was a member of Laurel Hill Swim and Tennis Club for over 25 years, and later joined Brandywine Country Club. He loved both tennis and golf, and developed many life-long friendships in his sporting activities. He was also a top-notch ping-pong player, and enjoyed many evenings playing well into the night. Tony had a passion for movies, and loved to recite lines from his favorite films. Tony also enjoyed photography. He traveled extensively through the western U.S. taking hundreds of beautiful photos, many of which adorned the walls of his home.
He is survived by his son, Christopher. Tony was preceded in death by his brothers, Bernard, Gene and Gerard "Don" Gurney.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to ProMedica Hospice and Senior Helpers. Both organizations were attentive, loving and compassionate in a time of great need.
Visitation will be at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, Ohio on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Tributes in Tony's memory may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, 480 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee, OH 43537.
Tony was a truly great man, and will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.
walkerfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.