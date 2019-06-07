Anthony Robinson "Robby" Shimman



Anthony Robinson "Robby" Shimman, 24, of Oregon OH, tragically passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born August 24, 1994 in Toledo to parents Beth and Tony Shimman. Robby was a 2012 graduate of Clay High School. He loved all sports but especially baseball. His love for playing baseball began at the age of three. He played for Oregon Jr. Eagles for many years and had the privilege to play in Cooperstown, NY in 2006. Robby continued to play until his passing. He was an avid Michigan Wolverines and Pittsburgh Steeler fan. He loved golfing with his dad, spending time with his mom, family cookouts, camping, summer canoe trips, enjoying life with his friends, and never missed a family gathering.



Robby is survived by both his loving parents, Beth (Jamie Jaquillard), Tony (Pam Buck); sister, Skylar Germano; brother, Austin Jaquillard; grandparents, Debbie and John Shultz, Mary Kay Shimman; great-grandmother, Barbara Jackson; loving aunts and uncles, Brad Gahler (Chip), Brooke Gahler (Joe), Brandy (Jeff) Schenkel, Anne Marie (Christian) Blueter, Lauren (Joshua) Kimmel; precious cousins, Hannah, Tyler and Dylan Prottengeier, Jeffrey, Bree and Kaylee Schenkel, Nicholas Horne, Finnegan and Sullivan Kimmel; also many great aunts and uncles and many special friends. Robby was preceded in death by cousin, Mallory Horne; grandfather, William E. Shimman Jr.; great-grandfathers, Robinson Jackson and Garnett Benarth; great- grandparents, Paul and Jeanne McCormick.



When tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me. I'm right there in your heart.



Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Sunday, June, 9, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. and Monday, June 10, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. where services will be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lake Twp. Cemetery. www.freckchapel.com



