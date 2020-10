Anthony "Tony Tiny" Romstadt



Anthony "Tony Tiny" Romstadt passed on to his Lord on September 18, 2020. Tony was adopted by Lyle and Gerry Romstadt. He graduated from Clay High School where he played drums. He also graduated from Hocking Hills Academy and taught there for a number of years. Tony ejoyed fishing and had a love for animals.



We would like to thank Angela Diffenderfer for her loving support and care during his last years.





