Anthony S. "Tony" Barnes, Jr.



Anthony S. "Tony" Barnes, Jr., age 75, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 5, 1943 to Anthony Sr. and Dorothy Barnes in Toledo. Tony worked in the roofing business for many years before retiring. He was a charter member of the Sylvania Moose Lodge and the Roofers Local #134, being Past President and Vice President. Tony was a former boys CYO softball coach. He was an avid John Wayne fan; owning every movie on VHS. Tony enjoyed fishing, going to the casinos, playing Bingo, cards and taking day trips. He loved the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. Tony will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers; 5 sisters; and 5 nephews. Tony is survived by his loving wife of almost 57 years, Kay Barnes; children, Anthony Barnes, III, Thomas (Jackie) Barnes, Sheila (David) Smiddy, Jr., and Terrence (Heather) Barnes; grandchildren, Christine, Heather, Sam, Kenny, Joey and Aria; sister, Kathi (Jim) Lorann; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.



The family will receive guests on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 2 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419-473-0300) with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will begin Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Adalbert Catholic Parish, 3233 Lagrange St., Toledo, OH 43608. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.



To leave a special message for Tony's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade from June 9 to June 10, 2019