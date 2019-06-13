Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Anthony S. Parasiliti

We say goodbye to our beloved father, who left us on, June 11, 2019. He was 96 years old. Tony was a WWII Veteran. He joined the Navy Reserves at age 17 and later served on the USS Humphreys. He worked over 30 years as a boilermaker through Local 85. Married 63 years to the love of his life, Marjorie Woit, who preceded him in death in 2010. He was a dedicated husband, father and friend to many.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Josephine Parasiliti; sisters, Frances Williams, Mary Przybylski, Helen Ross, Joan O'Shea; brother, Sebastian. He leaves behind his sons, Tom (Lorna), Tony (Shawn); daughter, Donna; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Funeral services will take place in the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 am. Those wishing an expression of sympathy in Tony's memory are asked to consider the Jerusalem Township Volunteer Fire Department.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on June 13, 2019
