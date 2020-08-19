1/
Anthony "Troy" Smith
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony "Troy" Smith

Anthony "Troy" Smith, 47, of Toledo, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at UTMC. He was born November 7, 1972 in Toledo, OH. Troy graduated from Sylvania Northview High School in 1991. He served in the U S Air Force as a SP for 4 years and was stationed in Grand Forks, ND, and retired from the ANG 180th Fighter Wing after 20 years. After his years of service, Troy began working security at the Hollywood Casino in Toledo, where he continued to work for 7 years.

Troy had a zest for life and loved to celebrate anything. His favorite holidays were Halloween and Christmas. He loved music, especially disco, country and Jimmy Buffett. Troy was a big fan of Elvis and John Wayne, an influence passed on by his parents. He loved the Cleveland Indians and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Troy was a huge fan of the movies and loved watching them projected onto his garage while sitting by the bonfire. Troy was extremely patriotic and was proud of his military service. Troy had an off the wall sense of humor and was loving, hardworking, caring, dedicated, and loyal.

Troy is survived by his sister, Alanna (fiancé Randy Pepitone) Whatmore; nephew, Donovan; and many loving cousins, family members, friends and coworkers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Nancy Smith.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania. The Funeral Mass will be held at Christ the King Church on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Air Force Aid Society (afas.org) On-line condolences may be left at

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Interment
Toledo Memorial Park.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved