Anthony "Troy" Smith
Anthony "Troy" Smith, 47, of Toledo, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at UTMC. He was born November 7, 1972 in Toledo, OH. Troy graduated from Sylvania Northview High School in 1991. He served in the U S Air Force as a SP for 4 years and was stationed in Grand Forks, ND, and retired from the ANG 180th Fighter Wing after 20 years. After his years of service, Troy began working security at the Hollywood Casino in Toledo, where he continued to work for 7 years.
Troy had a zest for life and loved to celebrate anything. His favorite holidays were Halloween and Christmas. He loved music, especially disco, country and Jimmy Buffett. Troy was a big fan of Elvis and John Wayne, an influence passed on by his parents. He loved the Cleveland Indians and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Troy was a huge fan of the movies and loved watching them projected onto his garage while sitting by the bonfire. Troy was extremely patriotic and was proud of his military service. Troy had an off the wall sense of humor and was loving, hardworking, caring, dedicated, and loyal.
Troy is survived by his sister, Alanna (fiancé Randy Pepitone) Whatmore; nephew, Donovan; and many loving cousins, family members, friends and coworkers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Nancy Smith.
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania. The Funeral Mass will be held at Christ the King Church on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Air Force Aid Society (afas.org
) On-line condolences may be left at