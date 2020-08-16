1/1
Anthony "Paul" Szalkowski
1941 - 2020
Anthony "Paul" Szalkowski

Anthony "Paul" Szalkowski, 79, of Toledo, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice. He was born June 28, 1941 in Toledo, OH to Anthony and Mary (Spino) Szalkowski. He was married to Shirley Meiring and together they raised 3 children.

Paul attended Little Flower Elementary School and was in the first, first grade class and graduated from Burnham High School. Paul had a career as a tool and die maker for over 30 years. He loved to ride his Harley and snow mobiles, going fishing and he could be found splitting wood often. He enjoyed being outside and he and Shirley traveled extensively throughout the country in their RV.

Paul is survived by his wife of 54 years, Shirley; children, David and Jeff Szalkowski and Darcy (Randy) Mann; grandchildren, Kylie A. and Brittany; sisters, Maryanne and Ann Marie; brother, Phillip (Maryanne); and his beloved dog, Winston J. Clifford, who followed him everywhere. He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandchildren, Austin, Anthony and Ian.

The Funeral Mass will be held at Little Flower Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. Interment will be private. Contributions in Paul's name may be given to Our Lady of Toledo Shrine.

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Little Flower Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
