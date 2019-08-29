Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Anthony Wayne Stoll

Anthony Wayne Stoll

Anthony Wayne Stoll, age 79 of Napoleon, Ohio passed away Sunday August 25,2019 at hospice of northwest ohio. He grew up in Delta, Ohio. He was married to Darlene Stoll for 54 years until she passed in 2017. He worked for conrail for 25 years. Preceded by father Oscar Stoll; mother Catherine Stoll; Wife Darlene Stoll. Survived by daughter Trude Jurski; son Troy Stoll; Grandsons Jeremy VanDyke, Justin VanDyke, Anthony Stoll; Great-granddaughter, Payton VanDyke. Visitation is on Friday August 30,2019 from 10a.m.-12p.m. at Newcomer Southwest Chapel

Published in The Blade on Aug. 29, 2019
