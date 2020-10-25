1/1
Antoinette Deanna Draper
1971 - 2020
Miss Antoinette Deanna Draper

Miss Antoinette Deanna Draper, born January 5, 1971, to Anthony and Constance Draper, passed Friday, October 16, 2020. Deanna was educated at Central Catholic High School class of 1989. She furthered her education at Athena Career Academy for Early Childhood Education, soon to graduate in February 2021. Owner of Genesis Place Child Care LLC, Deanna devoted her life to educating our youth.

She leaves behind to mourn her very special daughters, Antonia D. Draper and Caitlin Ann Anderson; beloved grandchildren, Carter Reid, Anderson White and Khilyn Sutton; special sister and best friend, Anitra D. Bates and four-legged son, Kaine Draper.

Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service, 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. respectively on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. Martin de Porres Church, 1119 Bancroft Street, Toledo, OH 43606. Social Distancing and Masks Required.

Published in The Blade from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
