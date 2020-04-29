Antoinette M. "Toni" Knecht Antoinette "Toni" M. Knecht, 78 years old who resided in Sylvania, Ohio passed away on April 26, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Toni was born March 19, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was born to Michael and Stella Suchy and grew up with her three sisters in Cleveland. Toni attended The University of Dayton where she obtained her undergraduate degree. She then married Richard J. Knecht on August 26, 1967. She worked at the University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio and as the Director of Head Start in Mankato, Minnesota, as well as at Children Services in Columbus and Toledo. She decided to further her education and obtained her Master's degree from the University of Michigan in the area of Social Work. For 20 years of her career she was the Chairperson of the Social Work Department at Lourdes University. Toni was a licensed Social worker and counselor and also worked for Northwest Ohio Special Education and Resource Center. Toni was awarded "Outstanding Social Work Educator" in 1991 from the National Association of Social Workers. Toni was an avid Jazzerciser, award winning gardener as well as Master Gardner. She was a lifelong learner with a deep rooted interest in helping those individuals who were less fortunate. Toni enjoyed traveling abroad and was a theatre enthusiast. She was the best apple pie maker and world's greatest wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Richard J.Knecht; daughter, Heather A. (James P). Lout; and grandchildren, Lucas and Hannah. Toni's three sisters are Margaret (Danny) Tobin, Janice Helfen, and Gloria Suchy. Her extended family, Coletta A. Knecht and Carol A. Knecht (sisters in law) also survive. A private service will be held at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio April 29, with a memorial service planned for later this year. Donations can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio at 800 South Detroit, Toledo Ohio 43609. Coyle Funeral Home is caring for the family; please leave a condolence message at www.CoyleFuneralHome.com. www.coylefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020.