(News story) Antoinette M. "Toni" Knecht, a licensed social worker who helped a fledgling social work department take flight at what is now Lourdes University in Sylvania, died Sunday in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, South Detroit Avenue. She was 78.
She had pancreatic cancer, her husband, Richard Knecht, said.
Mrs. Knecht was at Lourdes from 1980-2000, during which she taught and led the new social work department, which under her watch became accredited and reaccredited.
So much at Lourdes was new then, as faculty served on committees to plan for bachelor's degree programs to be offered, said Sister Rosine Sobczak, an associate professor emerita of biology.
"She was one of those early-timers, and we plugged away," Sister Rosine said. "We were on one committee after another. You get close when you're teaching at Lourdes, and we did. She was a top-notch lady."
Mrs. Knecht also was on an accreditation board that visited and assessed the social work program at other colleges, her husband said.
She'd studied Native American culture and, in turn, placed students on reservations for their service training. In the classroom she gave students a window to their would-be profession by presenting case studies.
"She brought real-life experience to the teaching theater," said Anne Carroll, a retired social worker, who was a student from 1987-91 and became a friend. "She prepared us very well. She had a knack for interviewing your clients. She would know how to approach people who were in despair."
After Lourdes, Mrs. Knecht was a behavior specialist with the Northwest Ohio Special Education and Resource Center. She visited classrooms in a 13-county region to observe teachers and students where a behavior problem was occurring. She suggested courses of action in those cases and held teacher workshops.
She delved into research on noncompliant children, and she received a grant to study with a leading clinician at Harvard University. Afterward she led workshops in northwest Ohio and presented her work at Cambridge University in England.
She retired in 2007. For several years afterward, she counseled individuals and families through Lutheran Social Services, as she had earlier at the Zepf Center.
She was born March 19, 1942, in Cleveland to Stella and Michael Suchy. At the University of Dayton, she took her first social-work course, "and that hooked her," said her husband who met her at the university.
She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Dayton and, later, her master's degree from the University of Michigan.
She was a medical social worker at University Hospital in Cleveland, director of Head Start in Mankato, Minn., when her husband's career took them there. She later worked at Children Services in Columbus. When her husband joined the University of Toledo faculty, she worked for Lucas County Children Services.
"She wanted to help other individuals. She was dedicated to it," said her husband, a UT professor emeritus of communication.
An accredited master gardener, she planned her flowers so that the palette of blooms in her yard changed through the season. She had been a Toledo Museum of Art ambassador.
Surviving are her husband, Richard, whom she married Aug. 26, 1967; daughter, Heather Lout; sisters, Margaret Tobin, Janice Helfen, and Gloria Suchy, and two grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held later this year. Arrangements are by Coyle Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on May 2, 2020.