Antoinette (Germano) Poskonka Marmar
It is with great sadness to announce that our beloved mother, Antoinette Poskonka Marmar, 96, fell asleep in the arms of our Lord on September 26, 2019. Although we are heartbroken, we can rejoice knowing that when she closed her eyes, her heart was filled with love of her family and beautiful memories of a life well lived.
Antoinette was born on November 5, 1922, the 1st born daughter of Filomena and Bernard Germano.
A 1940 graduate of Whitmer High School, "Toni" joined the U.S. Navy WAVES in October 1943, as a Yeoman 3rd class, stationed in Washington, DC. While in the service, Toni met Joseph Poskonka, USN, and a year later they were married at the Bethesda, MD Navy Chapel.
After settling in Toledo, Toni and Joe raised 5 children; Joe, Bernie, Rosemary, Ray and Tom and was a loving wife and mother. After the death of Joe in 1967 at the young age of 42, she raised her children to become responsible adults with families of their own.
In 1969, Toni met Archie Marmar, a wonderful man we were proud to call our step-dad. They loved ballroom dancing, and you could find them on the dance floor anytime, anywhere Big Band music would be playing. Archie passed in 2004, and they were blessed with a beautiful marriage for 29 years.
In 2012, at the age of 89, she met Park Blubaugh, a kind and gentle man and for two years they lived each day with laughter, love and deep faith.
Mom retired after 48 years as a secretary to the Italian Alba Club of Toledo. She also served as Chaplain of the Lake Erie Navy WAVES, Unit 128.
Our mother will be remembered for her love of life, family and friends, fun personality and giving spirit.
Antoinette is survived by her children, Joe (Kathy) Poskonka, Bernie (Sally) Poskonka, Rosemary (Ken) Galdys, Ray (Sherri) Poskonka and Ruth Marmar (Dennis) Gwynne; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; brother, Joe Iannucci; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Anthony Iannucci; loving husbands, Joe Poskonka and Archie Marmar; dear friend, Park Blubaugh; beloved son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Mary Poskonka; grandson-in-law, Vince Clark; great-granddaughter, Victoria Clark; sisters, Mary Keller, Angie Pinciotti, Bernice Napolski, and Lucille Feltman; and brother, Bernard Germano.
The family will receive guests to celebrate Antoinette on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 3 – 5:30 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd, Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500). A Celebration of Life and Sharing of Memories will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
